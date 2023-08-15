ING Groep NV Buys New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 59,313 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,418 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $300,454 and sold 41,718 shares valued at $3,994,557. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

AKAM opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

