ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 110,563 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,563 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 53.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,170 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 42,794 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.5 %

AAL stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

