ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 48,400 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $58.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -4.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AA. Argus cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Read Our Latest Report on AA

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.