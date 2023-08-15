ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,922 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVRG

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.