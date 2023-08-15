ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,978 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 241,318 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $735,431,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

