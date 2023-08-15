ING Groep NV Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 409.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 204.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in PPG Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

