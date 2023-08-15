ING Groep NV Has $1.90 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,733 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 370.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

