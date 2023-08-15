ING Groep NV Invests $1.16 Million in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.07% of NuStar Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 667,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 105,249 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 30,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.81. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $18.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 202.53%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

