ING Groep NV Invests $1.39 Million in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 908,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.