ING Groep NV Invests $1.48 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

