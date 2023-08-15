ING Groep NV Lowers Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,176 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

A number of research firms have commented on SGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

