ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ING Groep NV cut its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,021 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,905,000 after buying an additional 1,578,782 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $1,922,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,996,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

