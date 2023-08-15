ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $211.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average of $194.70. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.62.

View Our Latest Report on First Solar

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,090 shares of company stock valued at $12,644,177. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.