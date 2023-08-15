ING Groep NV Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BABA opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

