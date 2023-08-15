ING Groep NV Purchases New Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $12,240,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $5,695,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $5,326,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 961,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.8 %

AMBP stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 500.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.