ING Groep NV Reduces Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

