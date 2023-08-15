ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,442 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. PPL’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

