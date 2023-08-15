ING Groep NV Sells 12,074 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.