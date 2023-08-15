ING Groep NV Sells 15,559 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.16% of IMAX worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 42.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 241.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

