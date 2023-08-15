ING Groep NV Sells 21,048 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,048 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.