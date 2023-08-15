ING Groep NV Sells 25,857 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,857 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

