ING Groep NV Sells 26,725 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Down 1.2 %

AEE opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

