ING Groep NV Sells 5,223 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.81 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

