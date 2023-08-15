ING Groep NV Sells 5,695 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JD opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

