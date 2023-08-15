ING Groep NV Takes $1.36 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HRB

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.