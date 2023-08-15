ING Groep NV Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNL

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.0 %

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.