ING Groep NV Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,655 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $238.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.78 and its 200 day moving average is $238.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

