Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.14.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$13.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.98. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.85 and a 12 month high of C$20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -218.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

