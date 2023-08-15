Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

ICE opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

