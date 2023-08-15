Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

