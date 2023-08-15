International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Update

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

International Seaways Price Performance

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

NYSE INSW opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $36,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,704.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $36,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,264.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,090. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

