Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $305.08 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.22. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.