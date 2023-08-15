Investec Group (INVP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.50 on September 4th

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:INVP opened at GBX 464.40 ($5.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 336.30 ($4.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 556.20 ($7.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 467.72.

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 174,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £828,368.52 ($1,050,829.02). In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 174,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.04), for a total value of £828,368.52 ($1,050,829.02). Also, insider Richard John Wainwright purchased 110,144 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of £505,560.96 ($641,330.66). In the last three months, insiders have sold 733,716 shares of company stock valued at $335,677,051. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

