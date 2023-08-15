IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital downgraded IonQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get IonQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

IonQ Trading Down 5.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

IONQ stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $51,789.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 839,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,779.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $51,789.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 839,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,779.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $28,845,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in IonQ by 485.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IonQ by 8,179.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,402 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.