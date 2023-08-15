IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Benchmark

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IONQ has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital lowered shares of IonQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

Get IonQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

IonQ Trading Down 5.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

IONQ opened at $14.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $20.14.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $51,789.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 839,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,779.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $51,789.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 839,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,779.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,671,792.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after buying an additional 780,250 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.