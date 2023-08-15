IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set a buy rating for the company.

IRIX opened at $1.50 on Friday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $24.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

