iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 322.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,072,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $104.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

