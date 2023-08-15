iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 216.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DSI stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.