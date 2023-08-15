iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.