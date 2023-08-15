JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $449.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.