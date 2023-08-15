JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $449.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.