JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $449.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

