Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $457,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

