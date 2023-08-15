Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,600 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Kadant Price Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $218.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.73. Kadant has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $229.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.14 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

