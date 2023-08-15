KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $61.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,656 shares of company stock worth $8,778,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.06%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

