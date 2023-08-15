KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Janus International Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janus International Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.49 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 33.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

JBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.85. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Janus International Group by 7,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,348 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,080,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Janus International Group by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 888,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

