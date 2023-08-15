KeyCorp Comments on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

SEAS opened at $51.19 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $515,600. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

