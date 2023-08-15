KeyCorp Raises Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target to $200.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TTEK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $169.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.61. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 139.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

