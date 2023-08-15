Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Market Weight

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB dropped their price target on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.32.

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$33.25.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9605263 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

