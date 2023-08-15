Keyera (TSE:KEY) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.32.

Keyera Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$27.18 and a 12-month high of C$33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9605263 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Keyera’s payout ratio is 127.39%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

